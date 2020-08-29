State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

