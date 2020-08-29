State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 74.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 172.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

