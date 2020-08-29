First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of First Horizon National worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 175,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.