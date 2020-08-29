State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,735 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

