Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

