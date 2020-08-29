Devon Energy’s (DVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.09.

NYSE DVN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

