National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $9,224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $3,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NFG opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

