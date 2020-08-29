Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 20,645 Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.