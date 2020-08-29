Trexquant Investment LP Invests $266,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

