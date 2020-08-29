SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 2.64% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA ROKT opened at $32.62 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

