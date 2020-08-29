2,489 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $125.21 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

