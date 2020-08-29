D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,794,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,209 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

