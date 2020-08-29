D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

