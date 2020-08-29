D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $5,671,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.03.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

