D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

