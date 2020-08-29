Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

