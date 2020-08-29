D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $229,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock worth $131,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

