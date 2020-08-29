D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $229,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BXMT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.
In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock worth $131,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
