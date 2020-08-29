3,164 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $84.33 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $84.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

