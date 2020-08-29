D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 1,558 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE:AMP opened at $158.89 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

