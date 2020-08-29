D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $241,000 Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $4,948,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

CGC opened at $16.90 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.