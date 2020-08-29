D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 64 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $317.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $318.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

