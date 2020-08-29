D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NEWTEK Business Services were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 1,041.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.14%.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

