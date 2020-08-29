D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $242,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 288,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

