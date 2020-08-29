First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 501,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 224,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 129.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 157,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the period.

Shares of FPF opened at $22.17 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

