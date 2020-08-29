D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

