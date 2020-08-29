D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $260,000 Position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 300.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 869,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

