D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

