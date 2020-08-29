D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

SLRC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

