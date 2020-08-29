Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $365.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $366.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

