Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,908 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 196.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $83,599,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE CXO opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

