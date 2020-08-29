Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Banner were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

