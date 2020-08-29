D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 26,601 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

