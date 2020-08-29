Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,869,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,570,000.

GSLC opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

