Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 7,177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 899.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 911,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 802,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,082,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 483,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 97.93, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

