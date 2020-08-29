D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

