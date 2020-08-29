Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gentex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 75,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

