KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $742,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 42.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.5% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3,778.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 589,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 574,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

