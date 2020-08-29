D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 95.7% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 33,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAR opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

