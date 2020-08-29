Synovus Financial Corp Has $42,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

