Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NYSE:NWL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.