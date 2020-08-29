Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 1,108,297 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 210,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK opened at $12.85 on Friday. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.