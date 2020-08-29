Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,951 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

