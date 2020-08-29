Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.