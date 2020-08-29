Synovus Financial Corp Has $57,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

KTB stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

