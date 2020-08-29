HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

