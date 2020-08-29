Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $72,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $199,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.