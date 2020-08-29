Virtu Financial LLC Invests $112,000 in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 168.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.