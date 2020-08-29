10,141 Shares in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.