PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $360,173,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $17,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.