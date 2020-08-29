Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

JAZZ stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

